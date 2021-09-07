Posted: Sep 07, 2021 10:05 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 10:05 AM

Garrett Giles

Members of Washington County Emergency Management (WCEM) are getting set to head home.

WCEM has been in Louisiana's Terrebone Parish to provide assistance after Hurricane Ida made landfall over a week ago. Washington County Commissioner Mitch Antle said he spoke with the WCEM contingent on Monday evening. Antle said they are in the process of demobilizing and heading home. He said WCEM has completed its tasks and should be heading home sometime on Tuesday.

During our conversation with Washington County Emergency Management Director Kary Cox last week, we were told that WCEM was doing just about everything when it came to providing assistance to those in need. Cox said they were performing animal rescues, setting up generators to critical facilities, repairing generators, and locating and identifying "Points of Distribution" or PODs as feeding and supply stations. He said they did everything in their power to help those impacted by Ida.

Damage assessments/surveys were completed by Washington County Emergency Management as well. Cox said the operations they performed were nothing new to them as they have done this many times in the past. He said all of the agencies from Oklahoma that were working together with them were also used to being in partnership with one another so the operations went over smoothly for the most part.

Other counties from Oklahoma that worked in Louisiana with WCEM included Pittsburg County, Bryan County and Coal County.