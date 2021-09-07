Posted: Sep 07, 2021 10:39 AMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 10:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Members of the Bartlesville FFA Chapter placed in the top 16 teams for the national FFA agricultural communications career development event during the 2021 National FFA Organization’s virtual qualifying event that was held on August 18.

This team will represent Oklahoma in the agricultural communications career development event at the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis. Team members included Haley King, Mia Merciez, Adysen Grindle and Matt Fries.

“We are happy to see our hard work pay off and are excited to represent our chapter on such a high level,” said Haley King, a junior in the Bartlesville FFA. “We are ready to get back to work and prepare for the national semifinals in Indianapolis.”

In the agricultural communications career development qualifying event, participants complete a team media plan and presentation, take a communication and AP Style quiz, and perform an individual practicum, including writing an op-ed story, designing a website, creating a video, and writing a news story.

FFA’s mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth, and career success through agricultural education. For more information, visit the Bartlesville FFA Facebook page, here.

Photo courtesy: BPS