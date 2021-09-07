Posted: Sep 07, 2021 1:42 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 1:42 PM

Ty Loftis

The security system at the Osage County Courthouse in Pawhuska has become outdated and District One Commissioner Randall Jones says it can no longer get updated. Because of this, Jones says it is time to get a new one.

Jones details how nice these new cameras would be if they get were to get installed.

At the meeting, the Board made a motion to go out for bids on a new camera system for the Osage County Courthouse.