Posted: Sep 07, 2021 1:49 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 1:49 PM

Garrett Giles

In conjunction with the Cherokee Nation, Washington County District Three is working on sections of road in Ramona and Vera.

Washington County Commissioner Mike Dunlap said they completed the work in Ramona last week and they're moving to Vera this week. Dunlap said there were several places where the roads were wore out in Ramona that they dug up and replaced. He said they will chip and seal the road next week.

In Vera this week, Commissioner Dunlap said they will replace a pipe under the road close to a bridge in the area. He said they will replace several horns as well.