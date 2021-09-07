Posted: Sep 07, 2021 2:25 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 2:25 PM

Ty Loftis

2020 census data has been collected and because of that, it is now time to begin re-drawing District boundaries in each county across the state. One of the first steps is choosing someone to assist in that process. At Monday's County Commissioners Meeting in Osage County, Board members chose the Indian Nations Council of Governments to assist in that task.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney explains why they must do this.

District One Commissioner Randall Jones had a preview of what the three districts will look like, as he broke each district down by population.

The commissioners are expected to start drawing up those district lines in the next couple of weeks.