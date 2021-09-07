Posted: Sep 07, 2021 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 3:10 PM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation recently made a decision to build an outdoor health community complex. They will be applying for a three million dollar grant to help fund the project and requested a letter of support from the Board of Osage County Commissioners as they apply for that grant. Board members were happy to sign that and District One Commissioner Randall Jones explains what the Nation plans on doing.

This is a multi-million dollar project that the Osage Nation is planning to build in Pawhuska.