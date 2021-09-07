Posted: Sep 07, 2021 3:13 PMUpdated: Sep 07, 2021 3:13 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Ironmen showed improvement despite falling last to Chelsea last Friday, 54-20. Nowata was able to find the endzone three times in one game—something that did not happen at any point in the 2020 season.

Must like last year, the Ironmen continue to force turnovers at a high rate. Nowata has found a way to nab four takeaways in two lopsided losses so far this year. Freshman Jose Wilson scored on an interception return on the first defensive drive against Chelsea last week. Head coach Graham Snelding likes the way the Ironmen defend the pass.

Nowata squares off with Vinita on the road this week. The Ironmen have lost 15 straight non-district games since last beating the Hornets in the 2016 season. Vinita is 0-1 after falling 55-32 to Grove in its season opener last week.

