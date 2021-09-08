Posted: Sep 08, 2021 9:07 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 9:07 AM

Garrett Giles

Registered voters who became physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, and cannot make it to the polls, still have an opportunity to cast their ballot.

Washington County Election Board Secretary Yvonne House says state law permits voters who become emergency incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. Tuesday to vote under special provisions. House said emergency incapacitation is something most voters don't think about.

"Voting is our constitutional right, but life happens. Injury, illness, or even childbirth can prevent a voter from being able to go to the polls," House said, "That's why it's important to make sure voters know their rights in the event of an emergency."

If you or someone you know became physically incapacitated after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 7, contact your County Election Board as soon as possible. House says Election Board officials will work with you to make sure you have all of the necessary information to cast your ballot. Forms and information can also be found on the Oklahoma State Election Board website here.

The Washington County Election Board is located at 401 S. Johnstone Avenue, Suite 4, and is open from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Election Board officials can be reached at 918.337.2850 or by email at washingtoncounty@elections.ok.gov.