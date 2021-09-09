Posted: Sep 09, 2021 10:30 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 10:30 AM

Tom Davis

The Washington County Free Fair is open to the public starting Thursday!

The Washington County Free Fair is where 4-H and FFA boys and girls will be showing their livestock such as horses, beef and dairy cattle, swine, sheep and goats plus rabbits and poultry.

The open exhibits feature fruits and vegatables, art, photography, clothing, needlework, crafts and science projects.

Special music will be provided also on Thursday evening by the Garrett Brown

For More Information, Log On To http://countycourthouse.org/caffeine/uploads/files/FairBook2021.pdf

North Room Cafeteria Schedule:

Thursday, September 9, 2021

Copan Aggies

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Menu: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy and Green Beans

***********************************************

Friday, September 10, 2021

4-H Parent Volunteer Association

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Menu will be posted.

************************************************

Saturday, September 11, 2021

Bartlesville Indian Women

Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Menu: Indian Tacos

************************************************

Food Trucks Open various times with various menus

ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE