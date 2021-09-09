News
Washington County
Washington Co. Free Fair Opens to the Public on Thursday
The Washington County Free Fair is open to the public starting Thursday!
The Washington County Free Fair is where 4-H and FFA boys and girls will be showing their livestock such as horses, beef and dairy cattle, swine, sheep and goats plus rabbits and poultry.
The open exhibits feature fruits and vegatables, art, photography, clothing, needlework, crafts and science projects.
Washigton County Free Fair Board Memeber Rebecca Moses tells us that Thursday night's special event is the Cattle Women's Pie and Basket Auction at 6pm. According to Rebecca, "It's their biggest fundraiser and the ladies of this county can flat out make some pies!" Moses adds, "They put together some spectacular baskets. There's the food baskets, the gift baskets and my favortite: the pies!"
Special music will be provided also on Thursday evening by the Garrett Brown
For More Information, Log On To http://countycourthouse.org/caffeine/uploads/files/FairBook2021.pdf
North Room Cafeteria Schedule:
Thursday, September 9, 2021
Copan Aggies
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Menu: Chicken Fried Steak, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy and Green Beans
***********************************************
Friday, September 10, 2021
4-H Parent Volunteer Association
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. - Dinner: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Menu will be posted.
************************************************
Saturday, September 11, 2021
Bartlesville Indian Women
Lunch: 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Menu: Indian Tacos
************************************************
Food Trucks Open various times with various menus
ALL SUBJECT TO CHANGE
