Posted: Sep 08, 2021 10:48 AMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 1:45 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools (DPS) Board of Education has approved its Fiscal Year 2022 Budget.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said they have just under $11 million in estimated revenue in the budget for the year. Vincent said they have $1.1 million dollars in the ESSER program. He said that is an estimate in the amount of reimbursement funds that they will gain this year because that is the money they will be potentially spending.

Even though DPS has another $1.3 million at its disposal for future projects, Vincent said the additional ESSER funds are in anticipation for what other projects they may be putting in place during Fiscal Year 2022.

DPS spent roughly $335,000 that they weren't reimbursed for last fiscal year. Vincent said those reimbursement monies have come in and it's been added to this fiscal year's revenue.

Looking at the Building Fund, Vincent said the Red Bud Act is in place. Vincent said this is an equalization of funding that is to be taken primarily off of the marijuana tax and added to the Building Fund. He said it is estimated that Dewey Public Schools would receive approximately $375,000 from the Red Bud Act in addition to the $170,000 in ad valorem the District receives every year for the fund.

Vincent said he believes they will see the monies from the Red Bud Act around January. He said that is normally when the monies from ad valorem arrive.

In total, DPS is anticipated to have $661,000 in its Building Fund in Fiscal Year 2022.

When it comes to expenditures, Vincent said Dewey Public Schools anticipates to spend a little over $9 million from the General Fund this year. Vincent said they had a $280,000 budget for the Building Fund last year. He said they will continue with that budget for the Building Fund this year, but the District will keep an eye on the funding that comes from the Red Bud Act.

Salary projections for Fiscal Year 2022 are anticipated to drop approximately $200,000. Vincent said Dewey Public Schools had some positions that they weren't able to fill, which led to the reduction. He said having younger staff members, substitutes and more overtime pay are also contributing factors.

Vincent also reminded the Board that they paid out approximately $200,000 in stipends at the end of Fiscal Year 2021. He said that was made possible thanks to COVID-19 incentives that the District received. That incentive was not reflected in the Fiscal Year 2022 budget since it occurred last year, which is partially why there was such a reduction in projected salaries this year.

In terms of the Child Nutrition Fund, Vincent said the District expects to spend $390,000. He said they will work with Taher, Inc.