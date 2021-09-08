Posted: Sep 08, 2021 2:09 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 2:09 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners have been attempting to settle on a day to have the county-wide free dump day for this fall. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts spoke with people in local communities and determined a date that would work best for everyone.

The event will last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there will be drop-off locations in Pawhuska, Barnsdall, Shidler, McCord, Skiatook, Fairfax and Hominy. For information on what will and what won't be accepted, call 1-800-259-1570.