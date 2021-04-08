Posted: Sep 08, 2021 2:20 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 2:44 PM

Max Gross

The Bartlesville City Council approved an employee incentive for up to 50 employees for Herasoft, a global technology company that is bringing an operation to Bartlesville. Herasoft is taking over the old Washington County Courthouse building.

David Wood of the BartlesvilleDevelopment Authority presented the item to the council. The BDA would provide $10,000 for relocation assistance, $20,000 if a new home is built in Bartlesville and $10,000 if a home is built outside of Bartlesville but still within the Bartlesville School District. This would be for 10-50 employees. Wood talks about the opportunity.

Herasoft provides ransomware proof software. The company already works on the international level and is looking to expand its business. Co-founder, Cynthia Blanchard grew up in Dewey and wanted to bring the business to the area.