Posted: Sep 08, 2021 2:23 PMUpdated: Sep 08, 2021 2:26 PM

Garrett Giles

Dewey Elementary School will transition to Distance Learning on Thursday, Sept. 9, due to an electrical problem at the school site.

Superintendent Vince Vincent says they are also unsure if any unforeseen issues will arise with other aspects of the building after power is restored. He said it is for these reasons that the entire Elementary School (PreK through 5th Grade) will transition to Distance Learning.

Although the Early Childhood building has been unaffected by the electrical issue, Vincent said they are unsure if the elementary offices will be functional on Thursday as they reside in the Elementary School building that has been affected. He said teachers will provide information to families regarding class educational expectations for the distance learning day.

Grab and go meal service will be provided for Elementary School students during the closure. More information will be provided on pick up times and location once it is determined.

Vincent apologizes for the inconvenience. He hopes the problem will be corrected quickly and that students will be back in school come Friday, Sept. 10.