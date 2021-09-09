Posted: Sep 09, 2021 9:09 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 9:48 AM

ConocoPhillips will donate two tracts of land as well as vehicles and equipment with a market value of $141,096 for airport operations to the City of Bartlesville.

Airport Manager Mike Richardson says the conveyance will help ensure a smooth transition in operation. Richardson told the Bartlesville City Council on Tuesday that maintaining and operating a safe airfield is their number one priority. He said the donation from ConocoPhillips will help Bartlesville Municipal Airport on this front, making it seem like there was no change in the guard at all.

The City-owned airport had been managed and operated for many years by ConocoPhillips. The company announced last year it would terminate its lease operating agreement with the City on Aug. 15, 2021. The City of Bartlesville took over operation of the airport facilities on Aug. 16.