Posted: Sep 09, 2021 9:19 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 9:19 AM

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council approved a memorandum of understanding between the City and Grand Lake Mental Health regarding the expenditure COVID relief funds for mental health services. The COVID Relief Fund Program, made possible through grant funding from the Oklahoma Department of Commerce, targets low to moderate income residents in need of rental, utility or mental health assistance as a result of employment/income loss or hardships, child care issues or illness due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Funding for the program — a total of $936,189 — comes from the ODOC’s Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus Disease Relief Program grant. To execute the funds, the City has partnered with local organizations Concern and Grand Lake Mental Health, with $333,333 of the grant to be used for mental health assistance for low to moderate income residents.

GLMHC began providing socially distanced mental health services to 396 eligible beneficiaries on March 1, 2020 through at least March 31, 2021. The MOU calls for the City to reimburse GLMHC for costs determined to be eligible for reimbursement from the CDBG‐CV program, including up to $62,275.94 for the cost of iPads and $271,057 for the cost of necessary data plans, during that time.