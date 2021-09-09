Posted: Sep 09, 2021 9:28 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 9:28 AM

Garrett Giles

A contract with CEC Corporation in the amount of $56,689 was approved Tuesday for design services on the Shawnee Sidewalk Extension Project.

The project will extend existing sidewalk along Shawnee Avenue from Valley Road to 16th Street.

The City was awarded a $360,000 TAP (Transportation Alternatives Program) grant in 2016 to extend the sidewalk as a continuation of a previous Safe Routes to School project. That project extended sidewalk from 13th Street to Valley Road.

A requirement of the grant is that the construction documents must be designed to Oklahoma Department of Transportation standards and approved by ODOT. Additionally, once plans are to a certain level of completion an environmental study is required as the funds originate at the federal level.

The City is responsible for a 20 percent match on the project totaling $90,000. The total budget for the project is $450,000.

Photo courtesy: Bartlesville City Beat