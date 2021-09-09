Posted: Sep 09, 2021 9:38 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 9:47 AM

Garrett Giles

Volunteers are needed for the Operation Clean House event set for 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Sept. 18.

OCH, an event aimed at helping Washington County residents dispose of unwanted household hazardous waste, is sponsored by several businesses and organizations, including the City of Bartlesville. Drop-off locations are the Phillips parking lot, located on Adams Boulevard just west of the railroad tracks, and Washington County District 2 Barn.

For more information about the event, click here.