Posted: Sep 09, 2021 10:43 AMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 10:43 AM

Ty Loftis

The Osage Nation will be conducting a cultural gardener hydroponics class next Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.

This class will show participants how to grow plants in water with nutrients, but no soil. Romaine lettuce, Italian basil, Swiss chard, spinach and arugula will be available for use. You will then be able to take your projects home with you.

The event is taking place at 102 Midland Street in Pawhuska. Only 20 people will be allowed to participate in the class. To register, go to the Osage Nation website.