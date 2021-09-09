News
Osage County
Posted: Sep 09, 2021 12:53 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 12:54 PM
Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals Coming Back to Pawhuska
Ty Loftis
The Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals were forced to move to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska last year due to COVID-19 protocols taking place in Kansas. After a successful turnout last year, organizers have made the decision to come back to Pawhuska again this year.
After last year's event, City Manager Tonya Bright spoke with those putting the festival on and they were pleased with how things went.
This event will take place during the third weekend in October. For more information, visit womensranchrodeo.com.
« Back to News