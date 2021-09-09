Posted: Sep 09, 2021 12:53 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 12:54 PM

Ty Loftis

The Women's Ranch Rodeo Finals were forced to move to the Osage County Fairgrounds in Pawhuska last year due to COVID-19 protocols taking place in Kansas. After a successful turnout last year, organizers have made the decision to come back to Pawhuska again this year.

After last year's event, City Manager Tonya Bright spoke with those putting the festival on and they were pleased with how things went.

This event will take place during the third weekend in October. For more information, visit womensranchrodeo.com.