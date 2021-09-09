Posted: Sep 09, 2021 1:53 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 1:53 PM

Ty Loftis

Unemployment numbers continue to trend in the right direction following a sharp rise in people losing their jobs when COVID-19 first affected Oklahoma. The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission reports that those looking to file for unemployment status has dropped for six straight weeks.

Executive Director for the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, Shelley Zumwalt had this to say on the decline:

“The four-week moving average is a trusted way to gauge our state's progress with unemployment, and we are continuing to see recovery week-to-week. We are hopeful that we will continue to see progress in the coming months as the agency remains focused on connecting claimants to workforce opportunities.”

The latest reports show that unemployment continues to drop at the national level as well.