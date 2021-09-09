Posted: Sep 09, 2021 2:21 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 4:40 PM

Garrett Giles

A Pre-Engineering student at Tri County Tech has set the table for the 13 service members that lost their lives in Kabul, Afghanistan in late August.

Ashlyn Augustine brought the idea of creating a "Missing Man Table" to the campus of Tri County Tech to honor the lives lost in the bombing at the Kabul airport in recent weeks. The table is currently set up in the campus' Coffee Shop.

Augustine said the situation in Afghanistan hits differently because she has a sister that is in the military that could get deployed at any second when she finishes tech school. She said the news of what happened in Kabul hits differently when you acknowledge the situation for what it is, especially if you have loved one's that are actively serving in the military because you pay attention more.

Augustine's sister attends college at Texas A&M and serves in the Air Force.

With all the negative things going on in the world, Augustine wanted to give her classmates something more honorable and happy to gaze upon. Augustine said our country is feeling down because of COVID-19 and a sharp focus on all the negative things going on across the nation. She said showing the bittersweet and the good might turn us around a little bit.

Each item on the table represents the emotions and feelings reserved for those who did not come home. Augustine says the table is round to show our everlasting concern for our missing men and women. She said the cloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives when answering the call to serve. The single rose; displayed in a vase, reminds us of the lives of these Americans and their loved ones and friends who keep the faith while seeking answers. The red ribbon symbolizes our continued determination to account for our missing.

Augustine added that the lemon slice reminds us of their bitter fate. She said a pinch of salt symbolizes the tears of the lost and their families who long for answers after decades of uncertainty. The candle reflects our hope for their return, alive or dead. The Bible represents the strength gained through faith to sustain us and those lost from our country, founded as one nation under God.

The glass on the table is inverted, symbolizing their inability to share a toast. Augustine said the chair is empty. She said the empty chair is the seat that remains unclaimed at the table.

Augustine - who provided everything on the table - is a second year student at Tri County Tech. She is a student at Nowata High School and plans on graduating next year. Augustine is running a ranch in the Nowata area.

Tri County Tech Superintendent Tammie Strobel said she is proud of Augustine for having the passion to install the table and for having the courage to ask. Dr. Strobel said it is this passion and courage that they want to instill in all of their students. She said she is encourage by Augustine because she did something impactful based on what she was feeling.

Dr. Strobel said Tri County Tech supports the military, United States veterans, and the service men and women that have paid the ultimate sacrifice. Strobel has a nephew that serves in the Marines. Her father is a disabled veteran.

Dr. Strobel said she hopes that Tri County Tech's students know and understand how blessed we are to live in a country with a strong military that protects us.

Clay McNeice, an Automotive Service Technology student at Tri County Tech, gave his thoughts on the table that was set to honor the service men and women that recently died in Afghanistan. McNeice said the gesture is honorable and respectable. He said the table shows character and respect for our country and the men and women that died for our freedom.

When describing how the table makes them feel, Dr. Strobel and Augustine threw out words such as patriotic, proud, sad, mourning, honor, and hope.

The tribute at Tri County Tech has been made just days prior to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Dr. Strobel said they will never forget what our brave service men and women have done for this country.