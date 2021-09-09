Posted: Sep 09, 2021 2:33 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 2:35 PM

Tom Davis

Senator James Lankford (R-OK) issued the following statement today after President Biden signed an Executive Order requiring Executive Branch employees and contractors to get a COVID-19 vaccine:

“My family and I chose to receive a COVID-19 vaccine, and I am grateful for it. Every Oklahoman and American should have that same choice and option. Federal employees and contractors, members of our military, health care workers, and everyone else in our nation should be able to choose whether to get vaccinated. Period. The Biden proposal ignores the natural immunity millions of Americans have because they have recovered from COVID and the millions of other Americans that do not want to be forced to take a vaccine for a multitude of personal, religious, and medical reasons.”