Posted: Sep 09, 2021 2:58 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 2:58 PM

Ty Loftis

Gang-related violence at six correctional facilities across the state last Friday caused the Oklahoma Department of Corrections to put all prisons on lockdown. Director for the Department of Corrections, Scott Crow says they have agreed to partially lift that lockdown:

“It is important to allow the inmates and their families to have visitation and the ability to attend programs. We will return the rest of our facilities to normal operations as soon as it is safe and responsible to do so.”

Visitation will resume on Saturday and the department will make a determination on Monday if the rest of the lockdown can be lifted. Those that were involved in last weeks altercation remain in restrictive housing as the investigation continues.