Posted: Sep 09, 2021 3:23 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 3:23 PM
Big Brothers/Big Sisters End the Wait Campaign Continues
Tom Davis
Big Brothers/Big Sisters were spotlighted Thursday on COMMUNITY CONNECTION.
Area Director Chalene Dew and Big Sister Rachelle Wilson joined us on the air to talk about the "End the Wait" campaign which a campaign to recruit Big Brothers, Bis Sisters and Big Couples.
Charlene Dew says there are 18 youth [13 boys, 5 girls] that are each waiting on a "Big" (mentor). Dew says the greatest need is for men and couples to match with boys.
Big Sister Rachelle Wilson tells us why she chose to become a mentor and shares the activities she and her Little Sister do together. Rachelle also encourage others to be a mentor.
To be a mentor, apply online www.bigoklahoma.org. For other ways to help, contact Charlene Dew, Area Director 918-213-4524 or at charlene.dew@bbbsok.org.
