Posted: Sep 09, 2021 5:12 PMUpdated: Sep 09, 2021 5:12 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Ironmen have one final non-district tune up game on Friday as the teams head east to take on Vinita. The Ironmen are 0-2 so far and the Hornets represent a major challenge. Vinita is 3A squad that won a playoff game last season.



The Hornets have a next level playmaker in slotback Kyron Downing who has scored multiple touchdowns against the Ironmen the last two years. Downing has Division I offers from Army, Navy, Air Force and New Mexico. Head coach Graham Snelding talks about the points of emphasis for the Nowata defense.

Offensively, the issue for Nowata has been snapping the football. Most of that was alleviated once Gavin Fisher moved over from tackle to center midway through last week’s loss to Chelsea. Emmett Sells and Holden Bilbee each scored rushing touchdowns after the change. Snelding says the offense is coming along.

Vinita has won the last four matchups in the series. This will also be a nice preview for both sides as the two Highway 60 rivals will share a district in 2022-23.

You can catch the game on KRIG 104.9 FM and on KRIGTV.com.