Posted: Sep 10, 2021 8:06 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 8:06 AM

Tom Davis

Saturday, September 11, 2021 is the 20-year anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Friday, Micheal Secora with Lowe Family Young Scholars Program issued the inviation for all the bring a lawn chair attend the 9/11 Twentieth Year Memorial.

The special event will be held downtown at Unity Square from 9am-10am for this commemoration event to remember all of the lives lost during this tragedy.

The morning will include flag planting, comments from Senator Julie Daniels and Lt Gov. Matt Pinell, a 21 Gun Salute and a flag retirement.

Please contact the Lowe Family Young Scholars Program with questions about this memorial at Michael.youngscholars@gmail.com or 918-766-6675.