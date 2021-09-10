Posted: Sep 10, 2021 9:47 AMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 9:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey Public Schools Board of Education has approved an agreement with Bartlesville Hope Pediatric Therapy for speech pathology services.

Superintendent Vince Vincent said this is new to the District because they lost their school-based speech pathologist. He said they were unsuccessful in finding a school-based speech pathologist to hire as a replacement, so they decided to go with this service.

DPS' intent in the future will be to get a school-based speech pathologist back on staff. Vincent said they just need more time. He said they will need to get the proper information out in a timely manner to make that decision.

The Board would unanimously approve this item. DPS has also approved an agreement to enter into a School-Based Health Services Program with the Oklahoma State Department of Education and Public Consulting Group. Vincent said this will help the District bill Medicaid for students who are Medicaid eligible for such services as speech pathology. He said the District would recover 65-percent of costs for services in such instances.