Posted: Sep 10, 2021 1:30 PMUpdated: Sep 10, 2021 1:30 PM

Ty Loftis

Anyone in the town of Wynona wishing to file a Declaration of Candidacy for the position of Trustee must do so between Monday, September 20th and Wednesday, September 22nd. If necessary, this municipal office will be filed in the non-partisan Special General Election on Tuesday, November 9th.

For more information, you can call the Osage County Election Board Office in downtown Pawhuska at 918-287-3036.