Garrett Giles / Ty Loftis

Bartlesville Regional United Way staff and the 2021 Campaign Cabinet have announced their campaign goal to raise $2.3 million.

BRUW's Lisa Cary said it is always such an honor to make this announcement at Custer Stadium during halftime of the first Bartlesville Bruins home football game. Cary said Friday night marked the third consecutive year BRUW has made their campaign goal announcement during the football home opener at BHS.

Cary said she is excited about the future. She said they are always available to give you more information about BRUW so we can all "Live United."

The first 500 fans to arrive to the game received rally towels. Cary said the fans were encouraged to wave the towels throughout the game and during BRUW's big announcement on the football field on Friday night. As for the game itself, the Bartlesville Bruins took on the Sapulpa Chieftains.

Arvest Bank held a United Way Cookout Fundraiser at Cooper & Mill Brewing Company in downtown Bartlesville earlier in the day. Cary says she is thankful for the partnership BRUW has with Arvest. She said the cookout was a great kickoff for BRUW before the Campaign Kickoff at Custer Stadium. All proceeds from the cookout will go towards BRUW.

Cary thanks the citizens of Bartlesville and the surrounding areas for making it possible for people to have success and access to health, education and financial stability. Bartlesville Regional United Way's offices can be found at 415 E. Silas Street. They can also be reached at 918.336.1044 or online at bartlesvilleuw.org.