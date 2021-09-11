Posted: Sep 11, 2021 10:31 AMUpdated: Sep 11, 2021 11:00 AM

Garrett Giles

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, a Back the Blue rally is being held at the Bartlesville Police Department.

Charlia Gilbert - a Marine and former law enforcement officer - organized the event, which is taking place until 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11. Gilbert said holding this event on such an important day in American history means everything to her. She said it is important for us to honor first responders.

Gilbert said she has a great relationship with law enforcement. She said she wants to do everything she can to ensure our first responders are still appreciated and still wanted.

This is the inaugural Back the Blue rally in Bartlesville. Gilbert said she loves seeing the community come together to show its love and support for first responders. She said she hopes to hold many more rallies for law enforcement such as this one in the future.

A 50/50 raffle is taking place. Gilbert said half the proceeds will go to the winner. She said the other half will be split between the Bartlesville Police Department and the Washington County Sheriff's Office.

There are plenty of activities for the kids to partake in at the rally. Police and fire service vehicles are also on display. Project Tribute Foundation, a non-profit that has a mission to provide lifesaving equipment to first responders, is sharing its efforts with the public at the rally. There are even food trucks on site.

The Bartlesville Police Department is located at 615 S. Johnstone Avenue.