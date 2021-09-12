Posted: Sep 12, 2021 8:50 AMUpdated: Sep 12, 2021 8:51 AM

Tom Davis

On Tuesday, Sept. 14, Ascension St. John is hosting “Light Up the Sky” a tribute to healthcare workers and first responders. All six northeastern Oklahoma Ascension locations, along with other Tulsa hospitals, businesses and churches throughout the region will be lit with blue lights in honor of those workers who have dedicated the past year and a half to the fight against COVID-19.

Individuals are invited to join Ascension St. John associates, providers, affiliates and volunteers at outdoor prayer services for healthcare workers and first-responders, to be held at each Ascension St. John hospital at 8 p.m. In addition to physicians and faith leaders, guest speakers at the services include State Senator Julie Daniels at Ascension St. John Jane Phillips.

Ascension St. John Jane Phillips (Bartlesville) Helipad and adjacent parking lot Participating Churches: Crossroads Baptist Church

Ascension St. John Owasso Parking lot left of the circle drive Participating Churches: Owasso First Assembly Church

Ascension St. John Nowata Parking lot in front of the emergency room Participating Churches: Cornerstone Church



Ascension St. John will provide glow sticks for attendees. In addition, Ascension St. John will provide luminarias and blue ribbons for people to use to participate from home. Local churches are being invited to play music at each location, and a moment of silence to honor the lives lost to COVID-19 will be held at each service.

People participating from home, from work or at an Ascension site are encouraged to post photos and videos of their vigil. Use the hashtag #LightUpTheSky and tag Ascension St. John on social media so that our healthcare workers and first responders can see your support during this challenging time. In addition, community members are encouraged to light up their houses in blue to help commemorate this memorable event for our frontline workers.