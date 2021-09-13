Posted: Sep 13, 2021 10:40 AMUpdated: Sep 13, 2021 10:48 AM

Max Gross

The Nowata County Commissioners discussed several business items at Monday morning’s meeting. District three commissioner Troy Friddle was the only commissioner to get his County Certification Maps finalized. The item was tabled so the other two districts can confirm their county road maps. Friddle talks about the process.

In a subsequent item the commissioners talked about the redistricting process. Ultimately, it was decided that Nowata County does need to redistrict. Even though the county has seen a decrease in population there is no need for the boundaries to change.

The board also head a brief update from the Nowata Industrial Board on a cooperative agreement to try to bring businesses to the area. The commissioners previously approved the agreement and it has now been approved by the Nowata City Council as well.