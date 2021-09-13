Posted: Sep 13, 2021 12:39 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2021 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

A lease agreement between Dewey Public Schools and the Washington County Board of Commissioners has officially been terminated.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said the lease was re-worked all the way back in March 2015 with a 10-year term that included 10 renewal options. He said the lease regards the parking lot to the north of the Washington County Fairgrounds in Dewey. On top of terminating the lease, the Commissioners surplussed the real estate in question.

Commissioner Antle said the surplus of the real estate is inclusive of the small area of the lease they terminated as well as the balance of the land, minus the OSU Extension Center. He said that includes a total of 2.39 acres. He motioned for the item to be approved as Washington County has no need for the property for a courthouse or a jail.

Both items were approved by the Commissioners on a 2-0 vote. Dewey Public Schools voted unanimously to terminate the lease in their meeting last Tuesday. In that meeting, Superintendent Vince Vincent said this was being done for the potential for a Boys & Girls Club in Dewey.