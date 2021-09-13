Posted: Sep 13, 2021 1:40 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2021 1:40 PM

Ty Loftis

Phillips 66 recently presented the Hominy Ranchers Rural Fire Department a $35,000 donation. With this money, they plan to add five monitors, which will enable the cab controls for the department’s truck nozzles. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says this isn’t the first donation the rural fire department has received from Phillips 66.

The Hominy Ranchers Rural Fire Department is dependent upon grants and donations to get equipment and make any necessary repairs.

(Photo Courtesy of Osage County Emergency Management.)