Posted: Sep 13, 2021 2:04 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2021 2:04 PM

Bartlesville Art Association has a variety of new art classes coming up in the months of October and November. Those classes are as follows :

Waxing Poetic: Cold Wax and Oil Painting - taught by Lori Roll

Oct. 2, 2021 11:00am - 4pm

Cost is $85 and supplies are included

In this dynamic class, students will explore the use of cold wax medium mixed with oil paints to create expressive representational or abstract art works.

All levels are welcome, although a knowledge of color mixing and composition is helpful. Please wear old clothes or an apron, and bring snacks and water.

This class is for adults including high school age. Minimum is 4 and max is 10. Sign up before September 20. For questions: lori2roll@gmail.com

——————————————————

Invite a friend who doesn’t paint with Watercolor

Watercolor artist Jim Buchon has an easy project for this class of pairs where one watercolor artist invites a friend who does not paint with watercolors. The person giving the invitation will supply all the materials for himself and the invitee. The class is FREE for all participants and promises to be a lot of fun! A supply list will be sent to the inviting participant.

Date: Wednesday October 6, 2021

Time: 1pm - 4pm

This class is open to adults of all levels including high school age.

Sign up before October 1

For more info: jimbuchan49@gmail.com

—————————————————

Printmaking for Beginners with Justine Cherwink

Students will learn how to use the carving tools to make different patterns and textures on a practice block and then ink and print those for experience.

Next, they will transfer a festive design onto a 4”x6” block that can be used to print on cards or fabrics! The class will complete the carving and test prints during class so that everyone can take home their block for future projects.

Saturday October 16, 2021 (must sign up by 10/13)

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Adults including Highschool age and all skill levels are welcome

Tuition $36.00

Supply list - Beginner’s Linocut Kit. $12.00 https://www.amazon.com/WAYCOM-Rubber-Making-Carving-Linoleum/dp/B08LYWCKTV

——————————————————

Modern Brush Calligraphy Workshop

October 23, 2021 Saturday, 10am-1pm

Adults (including high school age)

Minimum 5 Max 15

Cost $100 and all supplies included.

Sign up at bartlesvilleartassociation.org or send check to PO Box 961 Bartlesville, OK 74005

Sign up deadline October 16

Email for questions: hilligraphyink@gmail.com

——————————————————

Elaine Wilson's kid's paint class

Students will complete one painting in a two hour period. Elaine will be teaching painting techniques, color mixing, and will share her knowledge of art history and artists. This class is fast-paced and fun. Artists of all ages are invited to paint. No experience is necessary to be successful in this class.

Date: Class will be the third Thursday of each month, beginning October 21, 2021

Thursday 6:00 pm-8:00 pm

Cost: $25 and all supplies are included

Elaine will collect all payments at the beginning of class

This class is for students and adults of all ages and skill levels

Minimum number of students is 10 and maximum is 30

Contact Elaine with any questions: sjewilson1957@gmail.com

——————————————

Sculpture with Larry Waid meets October 16 and on each 3 rd Saturday of the month

Time: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Cost $10 or members and $15 for nonmembers.

This group uses an armature and oil based clay. For questions: waid8337@att.net

——————————————————

MAKE A RIB BASKET with Kathy Barham

Tuesday November 2 and Thursday November 4, 12pm – 4pm

Learn to make a rib basket made from reed, with accomplished basketmaker Kathy Barham. Kathy chose the rib basket with handle because the hard part is at the beginning and easy part is at the end. If anyone doesn’t finish their basket in class, they can easily do the final steps at home. Kathy will use two half day sessions instead of one full day so students don’t get fatigued.

Total cost for each student $83.00

For questions: bartlesvilleartassociation@gmail.com