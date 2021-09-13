Posted: Sep 13, 2021 2:32 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2021 2:32 PM

Ty Loftis

For 30 years, Nutrition Director Kyme Vincent has had the District One Commissioner in Osage County sign her purchase orders. At a meeting two weeks ago, District One Commissioner Randall Jones wasn't pleased with some of the things he heard regarding the use of a 2017 pickup truck that her department is barely using. Therefore, he declined to sign the most recent purchase order, forcing one of the other commissioners to do it if they chose to do so. Jones went on to re-iterate what his frustrations are on where everything stands.

Vincent said that vehicle was purchased through a grant and was bought with the intention that they would use it only when the cargo van broke down. She details how that grant works.

District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney went on to sign the purchase order with the caveat that Vincent begins driving the 2017 pickup.