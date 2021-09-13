Posted: Sep 13, 2021 3:13 PMUpdated: Sep 13, 2021 3:13 PM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners examine the latest COVID-19 numbers at each weekly meeting. After seeing a slight decrease across the county last week, District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney says those numbers are rising slightly this week.

The Board continues to do what it feels is best to keep the public safe when entering the courthouse and other county-owned buildings. Elected officials can continue taking precautions in their individual offices if they so choose.