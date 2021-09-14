Posted: Sep 14, 2021 11:52 AMUpdated: Sep 14, 2021 11:52 AM

Garrett Giles

The Frank Phillips Waterline Project is approximately two months from completion.

Terry Lauritsen, the Water Utilities Director for the City of Bartlesville, said they have put all the pipe in the ground as far as the main line is concerned. He said crews will flush the line and do some disinfecting to make sure the pipe is safe in terms of carrying and distributing potable water.

That portion of the project could take up to two weeks to complete. Lauritsen said they'll then start the tie-ins for all of the services and lines that connected into the old lines that will be replaced. He said they will inform nearby residents if their water services will be impacted during the tie-in process.

Lauritsen ensured that disruptions in service will be minimal if they occur. He said a few people may have to turn their water off for an hour or two. Additional lane closures on Burch Avenue will take place when the tie-in process begins.

The water line is one of the main sources of water for Ascension St. John Jane Phillips. Lauritsen said it also feeds the "Hot, Warm and Cold" water tanks along Adams Boulevard.