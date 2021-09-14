Posted: Sep 14, 2021 2:31 PMUpdated: Sep 14, 2021 2:31 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man was in court on Tuesday answering to an arrest after an alleged domestic disturbance that occurred on Saturday. Kenneth Hamilton appeared at the Washington County Courthouse while in custody. He was charged with domestic assault and battery.

Court documents allege that Hamilton allegedly struck a woman in the face while at a Bartlesville residence. The woman was left with undisclosed injuries. A protective order was briefly held by the victim against Hamilton in early 2020 but it was later dismissed.

Hamilton has a history of contact with law enforcement including a 2018 domestic abuse charge that was dropped. The defendant also has a multitude of charges in Washington County dating back to the 1990s and 2000s.Hamilton’s bond was set at $25,000 due to his legal history. There is also a no contact provision attached to the bond.