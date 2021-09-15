Posted: Sep 15, 2021 8:05 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 8:11 AM

Tom Davis

Operation Clean House returns this Saturday, September 18.

Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Phill Gregg, logistics coordinator for the event, said Operation Clean House is the free, countywide event for Washington County residents to dispose of hazardous household and automotive goods without harming the environment or endangering human health.

Items will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. at two drop-off locations:

Phillips Parking Lot: Located on Adams Boulevard just west of the railroad tracks

Items accepted at this location include electronics and hazardous household waste such as cleaners, yard care products, oil- and aerosol-based paints, pharmaceuticals and fluorescent bulbs.

Dewey Washington County District 2 Barn: Located on Ninth Street two miles east of U.S. Highway 75. Items accepted at this location include motor oil, antifreeze, automotive batteries, tires and appliances.

Operation Clean House is made possible thanks to several local organizations, including Phillips 66, ConocoPhillips, ChevronPhillips, City of Bartlesville, Washington County, Bartlesville Community Foundation, Truity, Cherokee Tribe, Chick-fil-A, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Delaware Tribe, Dink’s BBQ, Transco, and Daylight Donuts.