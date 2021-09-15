Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

News

City of Bartlesville

Posted: Sep 15, 2021 9:18 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 9:19 AM

City Council to Hold Special Use Tax Workshop

Share on RSS

 

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville City Council will hold a special workshop meeting regarding use tax on Monday, Sept. 20, at 7:00 p.m.

During the meeting the Council will discuss use tax, sources of use tax, purposes of use tax, and other information related to municipal use taxes. City Manager Mike Bailey and City Clerk Jason Muninger will present the item.

The Council will meet in the First Floor Conference Room of Bartlesville City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Avenue.


« Back to News