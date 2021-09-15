Posted: Sep 15, 2021 9:34 AMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 9:34 AM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska Public Library has occupied its current building for nearly 20 years. Therefore, Director Yvonne Rose said it is time to make some upgrades and repairs to the structure. They were recently closed for training on how to install a new cataloging system, which she says will be beneficial to everyone.

Rose also talked about a genealogy project that the library is currently working on with a group in town.

Rose said they were also closed last Friday because the film crew requested the use of their parking lot for parking.