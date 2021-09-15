Posted: Sep 15, 2021 3:10 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 3:10 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville man accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl on multiple occasions could face trial next month. Jaylen Cross is facing charges of first degree rape, two counts of forcible sodomy and lewd or indecent proposals to a minor.

Cross was last in court on in late August where a potential trial date of October 4 was set. Cross had previously entered not guilty pleas on all counts. The alleged incidents occurred on multiple occasions between July 2019 and October 2019 at a residence on Nowata Road in Bartlesville. Court documents list multiple alleged non-consensual sexual acts initiated by Cross.

The state notified the court of its intent to use evidence of other crimes during trial. Cross remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.