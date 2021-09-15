Posted: Sep 15, 2021 3:17 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

The annual rocket launch high frontier will be taking place at the Pawhuska Municipal Airport next weekend and it is sure to be a good time, as rockets will be propelled as high as 20,000 feet in the air. There will also be rocket drag races and a night launch on Saturday. Chamber of Commerce Director Kelly Bland goes into more detail.

Kids will also be able to register for free rocket drawings and participate in the Closest to the Buffalo contest for cash prizes. For more information, go to tulsarocketry.org.