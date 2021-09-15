Posted: Sep 15, 2021 4:55 PMUpdated: Sep 15, 2021 4:55 PM

Max Gross

The Nowata Ironmen are hoping for a reset after going 0-3 in the non-district season. The Ironmen are coming off a 42-0 loss to Vinita which marked the 14th consecutive loss for the team. Nowata will have an opportunity to rest and recover before a challenging district slate.

One bright spot for Nowata has been freshman Jose Wilson. Wilson spends most of his time at outside linebacker. He registered a sack against Oklahoma Union and had an interception return for a touchdown against Chelsea. Head coach Graham Snelding says Wilson has a ton of potential.

Wilson even got a few reps at running back at the end of the Vinita game. Snelding says Wilson was a player who dominated at the middle school level last season.

The Ironmen will take on Sperry at home and then travel to Adair in their first two weeks of 2A-8 district play after the bye week.