Posted: Sep 16, 2021 6:58 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2021 7:15 AM

Tom Davis

Tri County Tech's new Superintendent and CEO, Dr. Tammie Strobel appeared on COMMUNITY CONNECTION on Thursday. Dr. Strobel took over a couple of months ago for retired Superintendent and CEO Lindel Fields.

Dr. Strobel has beenTri County Tech's Chief Quality Officer and Assistant Superintendent since 2000. Strobel earned her Doctor of Education from the University of Oklahoma; Master of Education from the University of Central Oklahoma; and her Bachelor of Science from Oklahoma State University.

Construction is projected to be one of the most highly demanded jobs through 2022, with an estimated 1.4 million NEW craft professionals needed, according to the Construction Labor Market Analyzer, October 2018.

Dr. Strobel said Tri County Tech’s Construction Technology program prepares students to meet that demand and begin a career in the trades. With pathways into carpentry, electrical, plumbing, HVAC, and more, this program provides a foundation of skills to help you be successful in the industry.

Thanks to a grant from Hardesty Foundation , these classes are offered in the evening and on Saturdays so that you can get your education withou giving up your day job.

Upon completing the Construction Technology program, students will earn six nationally recognized NCCER (National Center of Construction Education and Research) Level 1 certifications covering all four trades, along with an OSHA 10 certification and forklift license.

This program has been approved by the Mechanical Construction Industry (CIB) Board for 250 hours of apprenticeship in HVAC. Work with your hands to build the future you want, learn proper techniques to succeed in the industry, and start your career as a craft professional.