Posted: Sep 16, 2021 10:17 AMUpdated: Sep 16, 2021 11:02 AM

Garrett Giles

A medical condition leads to an injury collision south of Okesa in Osage County on Thursday morning.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident on County Road 2365 occurred at 5:20 a.m. A 46-year-old Bartlesville man was riding his 2001 Suzuki motorcycle southbound when he slammed the breaks for unknown reasons and laid the motorcycle onto its left side, sliding off the roadway and coming to rest in the grass. The man was transported by Bartlesville EMS to St. John Medical Center in Tulsa where he was admitted in stable condition with head injuries.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Armstrong #246 of the Osage County Detachment. Assisting with the accident was the Osage County Sheriff’s Office, Osage Hills Volunteer Fire Department, Bartlesville EMS and the Bartlesville Fire Department.