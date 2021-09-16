Posted: Sep 16, 2021 12:09 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2021 12:09 PM

Garrett Giles

U.S. Senator for Oklahoma James Lankford has taken to the Senate Floor to say the American people do not work for President Biden following his recent vaccine mandate.

The federal mandate states that businesses with 100 or more employees have to ensure they're vaccinated or tested weekly. Sen. Lankford said people should choose whether or not they want to get vaccinated. He said chief executives of companies with 100 or more employees do not work for the president.

Lawsuits are pending, but they can't move forward until the actual paperwork comes out of the White House. Sen. Lankford ensured that the legislative body will challenge the matter as well. He said he will push back on this because the individual deserve to be respected.

More on Sen. Lankford's address can be heard/seen below: