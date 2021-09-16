Posted: Sep 16, 2021 1:56 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2021 1:56 PM

Max Gross

A man accused of child sexual abuse appeared in Washington County court on Wednesday. Jeremy Inda was present with attorney Lee Berlin of Tulsa. Inda’s case was slated for formal arraignment but the case will be passed to November 10. Formal arraignment is the first time a defendant accused of a felony crime can enter a plea.

The defendant was arrested in May after a female victim reported to a school counselor that she had been molested by Inda on multiple occasions. The victim claims the incidents occurred from when she was in kindergarten until she was ten or eleven years old.

Inda has a 2011 conviction for a second degree rape that occurred in Copan. The victim in that case was 15 years old. The defendant is currently out of custody after posting a $100,000 bond shortly after being arrested.

Inda was originally charged with just one count of child sexual abuse in the most recent incident. However, charges were modified to show three separate counts.