Posted: Sep 16, 2021 2:24 PMUpdated: Sep 16, 2021 2:24 PM

Max Gross

The fun continues as the Nowata Free Fair is up and running. The Nowata Fair Board as well as other agencies have invested time and money in the fair building over recent years. Improvements to facility are easy to see if you attend the free fair. Fair board member Cocieta Collins talks about what has been done to the facility.

Collins say the building has a lot of great history despite the fact that is an older facility. She also says the fair board is always looking for volunteers and donations.

Several fun events are still to come at the Free Fair. Friday, will feature a bean and watermelon feed at no cost at 6 p.m. and a pedal tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, the livestock show takes center stage starting at 9 a.m. and on Sunday the 4-H and FFA Horse Show will be featured from the Nowata Round-Up Club arena.